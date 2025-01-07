Alban Bagbin Elected Speaker of Ghana’s 9th Parliament Amid Political Tension

Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin has been elected Speaker of Ghana’s 9th Parliament, marking a significant milestone in the country’s legislative process.

The motion for his election was proposed by the Majority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, PhD, and was seconded by the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, who, despite his support, voiced concerns over the President-elect’s decision to direct his party’s leadership in Parliament to nominate Bagbin.

The motion swiftly moved to a vote, and the House agreed with a unified voice to elect Bagbin as Speaker. His election, however, was not without its political undertones, as Afenyo Markin’s reservations highlighted the influence of executive power in parliamentary affairs.

Following the vote, Bagbin was formally sworn in, taking the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office, administered by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. The ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for Parliament under Bagbin’s leadership.

Bagbin’s election as Speaker comes at a time of intense political dynamics in Ghana’s Parliament, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) now in the majority and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the minority. The NDC’s dominance in the legislature reflects a significant shift in power, and Bagbin’s election is seen as a symbol of this change.

As Speaker, Bagbin will play a crucial role in guiding legislative proceedings and ensuring that parliamentary activities are conducted according to the constitution. His leadership will likely be tested in the coming months, as the NDC looks to assert its influence in shaping national policies.

The peaceful election process, however, sets the stage for the beginning of the 9th Parliament, where partisan divides are likely to continue to shape the country’s legislative priorities. With Bagbin now at the helm, Ghana’s Parliament faces a critical period of political negotiation and governance.