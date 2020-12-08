The constituents of Garu have reelected Mr Albert Alalzuuga Akuka of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area for the second time in a row.

Mr Akuka polled 12,407 votes out of the 27,471 valid votes cast, representing 45.16 per cent thereby beating Mr Musah Osman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who secured 9,344 votes representing 34.01 per cent and Mr Dominic Azimbe Azumah, who had 5,720 votes representing 20.82 percent.