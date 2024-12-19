Albert Amoah Confident of Ghana’s Success Against Nigeria in CHAN Qualifiers

Black Galaxies forward Albert Amoah has expressed confidence that Ghana will pull off a surprise against Nigeria in the upcoming CHAN Qualifiers. Speaking ahead of the match, Amoah praised the team’s preparations, highlighting that they have worked hard and are ready to deliver a strong performance.

“Looking at how far we’ve come in terms of preparation, I think Ghanaians should expect something positive from us. We have really prepared well and are looking to make Ghanaians happy and bring the love for football back,” Amoah said.

Ghana will face Nigeria in the final CHAN Qualifier on December 22, 2024, at home, before traveling to Nigeria for the return leg on December 28, 2024.