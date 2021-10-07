Albert Boakye Okyere confirmed as MCE of Ashaiman

Mr Albert Boakye Okyere has been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo re-nominated him in September 2021.

Mr Okyere polled 24 votes out of 25 Assembly Members who voted, representing 96 per cent of the valid votes cast, one vote was declared spoilt by the Electoral Commission who conducted the election.

In his victory speech, Mr Okyere expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for re-nominating him to continue to execute the agenda of the government towards national development, strengthening the democratic pillars at Ashaiman Municipality.

Mr Okyere noted that his second term administration as MCE would be more transparent coupled with development projects.

“I will run an open-door policy, engage strategic stakeholders, including traditional leaders, politicians across the divide and traders for the development of Ashaiman.”

He said Ashaiman could not develop without unity, saying all Assembly Members, including the government appointees must put aside their various political colours and help build Ashaiman to the benefit of the residents.

Mr Okyere reiterated that the Assembly would continue to work with the traditional authorities to make Ashaiman a better place for all.

The MCE stated that the security services within the municipality made several gains, adding that Ashaiman, which was tagged as a violent municipality, now had a new image due to the involvement of stakeholders in crime prevention.

Mr Kudovor Kenneth, Assembly Members for Moni-omanye Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the Municipal Chief Executive was tasked to serve the people of Ashaiman.

He explained that Assembly Members were committed to ensuring that the right thing was done for the Municipality to develop.

Hundreds of dignitaries, including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, NPP regional and constituency executives, NDC Ashaiman constituency executives were at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly for the MCE Confirmation event.