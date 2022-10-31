Albert Dwumfour makes GJA attractive

Since Albert Kwabena Dwumfour took over as the new President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Institution has become very attractive to the admirations of corporate institutions and to the journalist themselves.

The new Executives within a short period in office because of their hard work, are always on the news especially, on several social media or online platforms. This has boosted the image of the Association and is attracting more journalists to join.

Mr. Albert Dwumfour in a few months has solved a fish pond nature in one of the rooms which have been there for so many years. Again, he has transformed the press center to an international standard.

Accounting for what the new Executives have achieved within the 100 days in office, the GJA President Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour assured that, his administration would do everything in its power to give Press Center a facelift. “We also intend to expand it and make multi-purpose use of it to generate some revenue for the Association”.

Mr. Albert Dwumfour said, the current GJA Executives are concerned about the well-being of journalists, and have taken steps in that direction and are planning to launch the Journalists Support Fund on November 2, 2022 where the launch is expected to bring together many veterans and Retirees together to participate in it.

“One of the fund’s main goals is to assist in bringing justice to journalists who are attacked while on the job. This takes the form of both legal and financial assistance”.

He revealed that, in terms of financial assistance, the GJA recently assisted one of the journalist colleagues in the Volta Region who was severely injured in a gas explosion in the Volta Region.

According to GJA President, despite a few challenges, the 100 days have been very fruitful and encouraging for all of them and assured that the rest of their tenure would be filled with many accomplishments.

“Another significant task carried out by this legacy Regime is the review of our cherished annual GJA Awards. We are all aware that we live in a digital age, so we decided to go paperless for the 2022 GJA Awards.Hence Journalists were encouraged to submit their works to the GJA online platform, which went live on Thursday, September 1, 2022. So far, the process has gone smoothly, with no major complaints from members”.

The GJA Media Awards he mentioned would be held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on November 12, 2022 on the theme, “Walking The Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role Of The Media.”

The GJA Awards ceremony he added, would be a cocktail ceremony, followed by the annual GJA Dinner night, which would be more of a socialization event where industry players and GJA’s corporate partners can meet and socialize.

“This legacy regime believes in the enhancement of the capacities of Journalists so we have entered into some sort of partnership agreement in that regard. It is instructive to state that we have established a scholarship partnership with Wisconsin University College so that members who wish to advance their education can do so”.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour averred that, some corporate entities, such as ADB, Ghana Gas, and NLA, have expressed their willingness to provide specialized training to GJA members.