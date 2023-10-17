Albert K. Frimpong Excited About Baseball feature at LA 2028

Mr. Albert K. Frimpong, a member of the current Executive Board of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and former President of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Association says it is great news that Baseball is going to the Olympic Games in 2028 in Los Angeles, USA.

“It is the the best news for hhe development of the sports. As President of Africa Baseball I see it as major boost for the development of the sports in Africa.

We pray and hope that whoever gets to represent us in Los Angeles will put up a great show and keep our image up there. But it is wish and hope that the people of America and MLB in particular will now look seriously at Africa and support us”.

Albert Frimpong is President of WBSC AFRICA (World Baseball Softball confederation- Africa).

He is also President and Founder of International Federation of Skate Soccer IFSS and founding executive of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association.