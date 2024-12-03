Albert Kan Dapaah Calls for Peaceful, Fair Elections Ahead of December Polls

Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, Ghana’s Minister of National Security, has stressed the critical importance of ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process as the country approaches the December 7 elections.

In a recent interview on Kessben FM, Kan Dapaah outlined the collaborative efforts by key state institutions to maintain stability and security during this pivotal time.

“The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, is the primary authority whose decisions will ultimately shape the results of this election,” Kan Dapaah said, underscoring the central role of the Electoral Commission in upholding the democratic process.

He further clarified that, along with the Inspector General of Police, his responsibility is to ensure peace before, during, and after the elections. His comments reflect the joint efforts between security agencies and the Electoral Commission to ensure the elections proceed smoothly.

Recognizing the emotional and charged atmosphere surrounding elections, Kan Dapaah’s reassurances aim to instill confidence in the system. Reflecting on Ghana’s democratic progress, he noted, “We have come a long way as a nation in demonstrating to the world that democracy can thrive in Africa. It’s now up to us to continue on this path.”

However, Kan Dapaah cautioned that complacency should not be allowed to take root, stressing that ongoing vigilance and proactive measures are essential to sustaining peace. He issued a firm warning to those who might attempt to disrupt the elections, stating, “Let me make it clear: we are prepared to deal with any actions that threaten the peace of this country. Those who think they can disrupt the elections will face the full force of the law.”

His comments serve as a strong reminder of the need for a united effort to preserve the peace and integrity of Ghana’s electoral process.