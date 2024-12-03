Albert Kan Dapaah: Minister for National Stability, Not Just National Securit

Albert Kan Dapaah, Ghana’s Minister for National Security, has offered a rare and insightful perspective on his role, shifting the conventional understanding of national security to a broader, more encompassing concept of national stability.

In a rare interview on Kessben FM, Kan Dapaah explained why he typically avoids public engagements. “I don’t often grant interviews because of the nature of my responsibilities and the demands of my schedule,” he noted, highlighting the immense pressures that come with his high-profile position.

However, during the interview, he emphasized that his work extends far beyond the traditional scope of enforcing security protocols or gathering intelligence. Rather than just focusing on national security in the conventional sense, Kan Dapaah suggested that his role should be understood as one centered on the long-term stability of Ghana.

“I would prefer to be seen as a Minister for National Stability rather than just National Security,” he said, signaling a shift in focus. For him, national stability goes beyond simply preventing conflict; it encompasses the creation of an environment where trust, unity, and resilience thrive despite challenges.

Kan Dapaah also reflected on the often delicate relationship between politics and national security. He emphasized the importance of bipartisan cooperation and expressed frustration over the politicization of his work. “My role would be more effective if all political parties placed their trust in me,” he explained, underlining that national stability cannot be achieved if his office is continually viewed through a political lens.

His remarks served as a call for greater political unity in safeguarding Ghana’s future, stressing that cooperation across the political divide is crucial for maintaining the stability the country needs to thrive.