Aleph Hospitality To Develop And Operate Fauchon-Branded Hotels In The Middle East And Africa

The Dubai-based independent hotel management company has signed an exclusive agreement with Fauchon Hospitality to grow and operate the legendary brand’s luxury hotel portfolio in the Middle East and Africa

The teams from Aleph Hospitality and Fauchon Hospitality in front of Fauchon L’Hôtel Paris.

From left to right: Sandrine Girault, COO Fauchon Europe, Americas and Africa; Bani Haddad, Founder and CEO Aleph Hospitality; Jacques-Olivier Chauvin, CEO Fauchon Hospitality; Neil George, Executive Director Aleph Hospitality; Samy Vischel, CEO Fauchon, and Clemence Lormand, Development Manager Fauchon L’Hotel

DUBAI, UAE, 27 February 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Dubai headquartered Aleph Hospitality has announced its partnership with France based Fauchon Hospitality at a recent signing ceremony in Paris. The agreement names Aleph Hospitality as the exclusive developer and operator of the glamourous Fauchon L’Hôtel portfolio in the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1886 by Auguste Fauchon, the world-renowned Fauchon brand is a luxury contemporary gastronomy leader with a unique French DNA, comprising a collection of over 100 retail boutiques, gourmet cafes and restaurants in 50 countries. In 2018, Fauchon opened its first luxury boutique hotel, Fauchon L’Hôtel Paris, followed by Fauchon L’Hôtel Kyoto in 2021 as the Parisian brand’s first international hotspot. Today, Fauchon Hospitality has five glamourous boutique hotels in the pipeline with the aim to become a global hospitality company with a luxury collection of 20 hotels by 2030.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “We are well aware that an opportunity of this grandeur doesn’t happen very often. We are excited and humbled to be partnering with Fauchon Hospitality. We look forward to delivering the brand’s legendary glamorous Parisian ‘art the vivre’ experience to hotel guests in the Middle East and Africa. We believe the region has tremendous potential for the aspirational and sophisticated brand experience offered by Fauchon L’Hôtel.”

With a focus on cosmopolitan cities and luxury leisure destinations, the Fauchon L’Hôtel portfolio will comprise boutique hotels, retreats, beach clubs and residences in exceptional locations with superior culinary concepts and indulgent private services beyond the usual five-star hospitality experience. The unique brand promise and concept is centered around the acronym ‘GLAM’: Gourmet, featuring Fauchon’s bespoke reinvented in-room mini bar, the Gourmet Bar; Location for a lively and luxurious lifestyle; Arty & Artisans for creative hotel services and experiences with a Fauchon touch, and Mesdames, the brand’s unique female touch personified by the Fauchon Beauty Spa, French beauty brands as amenities, in-room lighting and vibrant signature walk-in wardrobes. Each hotel or resort will also feature signature Fauchon F&B concepts such as the Grand Café Fauchon and retail.

Jacques-Olivier Chauvin, CEO of Fauchon Hospitality, noted: “We are delighted to have partnered with Aleph for development in the Middle East and Africa, which brings world-class hotel management professionalism and credibility to our owners and investors. This region is important to Fauchon Hospitality because a large part of our customer base is located in this area and familiar with our existing Fauchon retail outlets. With Aleph, we can be confident our signature Fauchon style and service will be flawlessly delivered to customers across the region as we grow our hospitality business. I am excited about the potential of this partnership which unites a powerful, globally recognised brand together with an operating company noted for its excellence and dynamic management style”.

Aleph Hospitality, which has targeted 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026, manages hotels directly for owners, either with a franchise for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.