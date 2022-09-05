Alex 7’s team emerges winners of 2022 Fetu Afahye rugby tournament

The Alex 7’s rugby football team was once again crowned as the winners of the 2022 Fetu Afahye Rugby football gala tournament, which was played at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium in the Central Region on Saturday.

The tournament was organised by the Central and Western Regional Rugby Association and saw a similar turnout by the Ghana Rugby Players Association (GRUPA) 7’s in the previous weekend games.

At the end of the game, Alex 7’s defeated ARC 7’s A in the final and were crowned champions, while Ogua 7’s defeated Rick’s 7’s to take third and fourth place respectively.

Mr. James Nunoo, the Vice President, and Acting Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRUFU) congratulated the teams for showing commitment and displayed their love for the game.



He said in the coming weeks the two regions of Central and Western and Greater Accra Rugby (GARA) would be staging the Regional Rugby 15’s Championship.

Mr. Michael Ako Wilson, President of GRUPA expressed his gratitude to the players and the fans for the massive turnout and pledged his support for the development of rugby in Ghana.

Mr. Bismark Amponsah, the General Secretary of GRUFU Ghana Rugby Football Union reiterated that the growth of the sport would see a phenomenal increase as these games were designed to prepare the players for the major 15’s Club Championship.

In attendance were a former Rugby player Mr. James Odoi Wilson and Alexander Dorpenyo the captain of the Ghana Eagles the National team to grace the occasion.