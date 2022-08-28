Alex 7’s wins GRUPA competition

Alex 7’s team humiliated ARC 7’s by 35-0 to win the just ended Ghana Rugby Players Association festival competition which was held last Saturday in Accra.

The game which started with excitement after the long break due to Covid-19 pandemic was witnessed by many Rugby lovers at the Ajax Park at the University of Ghana.

The competition was played in a round robin where teams were matched up with each other.

However, at the end of the competition, Alex 7’s team were Crowned Champions followed by team ARC 7’s and team Ogua 7’s coming in second and third place respectively.

Salims 7’s and ARC B were out of the competition after the first Round after losing two games each.

Ogua 7’s and Rich 7’s contested for the third position whereas Alex 7’s and ARC A contested for the first and second positions.

Ogua 7’s defeated Rich 7’s by 35 to 7 to take the third place.

Trophies and Medals were presented to the Winners and the Runners up.

The Six 7’s teams that participated in the competition including teams from Cape Coast (CentWest) were Ogua 7’s and Rich 7’s, teams from Accra were Salims 7’s, Alex 7’s, ARC A and ARC B.