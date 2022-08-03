Alex Amankwah runs 1:48.26 in 800m to qualify for final

Ghana’s Alex Amankwah has booked a place in the finals of the men’s 800m race after clocking a time of 1:48:26 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

The Ghanaian middle distance runner will be in the final of the men’s 800m scheduled to take place on Sunday, 7 August at the Alexander Stadium.

He was disqualified at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon for stepping in a different lane. He has learnt a lot and coming to take his place. Overall, he finished 6th after all the heats were completed.

Qualification Rules: First 2 in each heat (Q) and the next 2 fastest (q) advance to the Final.