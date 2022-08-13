Alex McCurry Shares the Bold Mindset Which is Fundamental for a Successful Life

At twenty-one years old, Alex McCurry’s firm Solidity.io has become one of the top blockchain development firms in the industry, starting from the ground up. He has embraced the opportunities created by the virtual world and understands the importance of building a robust digital footprint. Alex shared five of his most productive habits with us that helped him grow his business so quickly and become one of today’s most in-demand brand builders.

Value Relationships

McCurry credits the first element of his success to developing relationships with skilled engineers and operators in the blockchain industry. By attracting top talent, Solidity.io was able to attract a stellar list of clients and work on projects with some of the innovative teams in the world, working on some of the most cutting-edge technology in the inustry. Alex McCurry acknowledges that “having the best development resources makes you priceless in this ever evolving space.”

Understand Technology

McCurry understands the inherent value of blockchain technology and is able to help his clients leverage it in the way possible for their business. Through Alex’s background as an entrepreneur and early-stage investor, Alex is able to truly understand a project’s needs and then with his team, identify and engineer highly efficient, and valuable solutions.

Master a Skill

According to McCurry, the first step to success is to master a skill. Once you have become fluent in one domain, it is time to market yourself and show people what you have to offer. If you do this correctly, you then can be given the opportunity to scale, and grow.

Don’t Be Afraid to Fight Tradition

Alex McCurry began his road to success at just fifteen years old. After graduating from high school, he decided to pass on a college education to pursue his entrepreneurial opportunities. Despite the pressure to follow a traditional path, he chose to take a risk and trust his instincts in the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey. Now, he is a living testament to the adage “high risk equals high rewards.”

Never Stop Pursuing Opportunities

Though he is thriving, McCurry continues searching for the most innovative and groundbreaking projects for him and his team to work on. As he works to continue to grow his business and collaborate with major initiatives, Mccurry is on a constant mission to cultivate new relationships and widen his network in an effort to cement his firm as the gold standard of blockchain development. Alex McCurry isn’t a gambler, but he does believe in making his own luck.

With a mindset that things do not fall into place, rather, we are responsible for creating our own destiny, McCurry is a modern entrepreneur with one of the most promising and growing businesses in the modern blockchain world. As his innovation and calculated risks have placed him and Solidity.io front and center in a competitive world, one cannot help but wonder what this turbulent market, and even more turbulent industry has to hold for him.