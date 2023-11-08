Alex Okosi Honoured for the Third Consecutive Year on the Powerlist

Renowned business executive, Alex Okosi, has once again secured a prestigious position on the highly acclaimed annual UK Powerlist. This marks the third consecutive year that Okosi has been recognised and included in this esteemed list of outstanding black achievers.

Announced at the Celebration of Black Excellence Awards held on October 27, 2023 at the prestigious JW Marriott Grosvenor House London hotel, other notable individuals on the list include Vogue editor Edward Enninful; actor, Ncuti Gatwa; Actor and Producer, Idris Elba, OBE; grime musician, Stormzy; actor, Daniel Kaluuya; YouTuber, KSI; and TV historian, David Olusoga to name a few.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be recognised once again on the UK Powerlist. Being acknowledged for the third consecutive year is a testament to the collective efforts in driving positive change and fostering growth within our communities,” said Alex Okosi in a post on his LinkedIn page. “The Powerlist holds immense significance in celebrating black accomplishment, and I am proud to be a part of this distinguished cohort.”

Okosi’s inclusion on the Powerlist for the third consecutive year is a testament to his illustrious time at YouTube where he grew the business by guiding the success of partners and creators across key verticals, including music, gaming, sports and media across the Emerging Markets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Recently appointed the Managing Director of Google Africa, Okosi is responsible for Google’s leading Google’s vision, fostering partnerships, and advancing cutting-edge technologies on the continent. Okosi’s distinguished career spans over 25 years with significant accomplishments including being a key catalyst in transforming music and content space in Africa through the launch and growth of brands like MTV Base, Comedy Central, BET and Nickelodeon in Africa.