Alex Osei Agyekum (Lexus) Wins 1st Egalite Scrabble Cup

Alex Osei Agyekum AKA Lexus has won the first Egalite Scrabble Cup organised by Mind Sports Consortium and sponsored by Egalite Sports Bar and Restaurant.

‘We came to play, but we did not come to play’ were his words after winning the prestigious tournament.

Lexus shot ahead of a field of tough players among which were some of the best in the country. Some of the tough hands who played in the tournament were Victor Amartey, Eugene Adjetey, Apoka and David Akpor just to mention a few.

The second position was taken by Kwame Adjei AKA “Kay” who just like Lexus is a proud member of the Esteemed Korle Bu Scrabble Club. A third member of the Korle Bu Scrabble Club, known mainly by his initials ODK took the third position.

In an interview after the event, Mrs Christine Ashley the CEO of Mind Sports Ghana, thanked all players for their competitive show of play and participation.

Present was The President of The Scrabble Association of Ghana, Mr. Haruna.

Abena Boatema Omane, Senior Manager of Égalité Sports Bar and Restaurant said her outfit is pleased to collaborate with Mind Sports Consortium to help Chess and Scrabble in Ghana. She implored the youth to take an interest in these games.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh