Alexander Frimpong elected Dean of MMDCEs in Ashanti

Mr Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South, has been elected the Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Ashanti Region.

He was unanimously elected by his colleague MMDCES after their swearing-in by the Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah at the Regional Coordinating Council.

He succeeds the former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Afram Plains, Mr. Joseph Owusu who was not re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for a second term in office.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Frimpong pledged his commitment to unite his colleague MMDCEs to implement the vision of the President in their respective districts and municipalities.

He said they had a huge task of justifying the confidence reposed in them by the President as his representatives at the local level of national development.

He underlined the need for the MMDCEs to work with all stakeholders including; chiefs, Presiding Members, Assembly Members, Unit Committee Members and the party hierarchy to prosecute the development agenda of the Assemblies.

“We shall serve the people with humility, respect and honesty to ensure cordial working relations with all stakeholders”, Mr. Frimpong assured the Regional Minister.

He said they would complete projects started during the President’s first term in office and also initiate new ones to improve the lives of the people.

He called on former MMDCEs who were not re-nominated to continue to support the newly appointed ones to succeed in the interest of party unity and accelerated development of their localities.

Mr Frimpong was one of the youngest MMDCEs appointed by President Akufo-Addo in 2017 and has since distinguished himself as a worthy representative of the President in Asante-Akim South.

Prior to his appointment as MCE, he served the party in various capacities as a student and in the mainstream political space both in Ghana and the United States of America (USA).