Alexander Opoku, popularly known as “Alexis De God Son” has bagged another Gospel Presenter of the Year award at the recently held Foklex Media Awards.

This is the fourth time Alexis De God Son had won that category having received other awards including Flood Light Excellence Awards in past years.

The award is given to radio personalities who have contributed significantly to the growth of gospel music and the most listened to gospel programmes in the country.

Alexis De God Son with his unique motivational words on the radio has helped change lives coupled with his love for humanity which earned him recognition in 2015 by Heavenly Herald.

He had over the years supported orphans and widows in his quest to better their lives amid their difficulties.

Alexis De God Son is currently the host of the Anointed Church Bells Show on Pure FM 95.7 in Kumasi.