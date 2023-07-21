Alfred Lamptey and Richard Pumicpic weigh in for Dubai fight

Ghanaian world boxing title prospect, Alfred Lamptey and Filipino, Richard Pumicpic have weigh in ahead the international super featherweight 10-rounder bout on Saturday 22nd July, 2023 in Dubai.

33 year old Filipino, Richard Pumicpic. (23-13-3) weighed at 133 lbs, while Lamptey 21, aka ‘Bukom Bomber’ or ‘Show Time’ stood at 132.3 lbs. He is undefeated in 12 bouts.

He is a multiple title holder in the Super Featherweight division, but his target is the big ones, WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO, and he believes a win will get him near his dreams.

Lamptey won the 2021 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Boxer of the year, and he is seen as the next best thing to happen to Ghana Boxing.

He holds the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Ghana Super Feather title, WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight title, WBO Youth Super Featherweight belt, Universal Boxing Organization African Featherweight title and West African Boxing Union Super Featherweight belt.

The whole of Bukom is praying that he wins. According to his manager, Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, the fever of the fight has caught up in the cradle of boxing and he is optimistic for victory.