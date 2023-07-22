Alfred Lamptey defeats Pumicpic in round one in Dubai

Ghana’s Alfred ‘Bukom Bomber’ Lamptey improved his record to 13-0 on Saturday when he beat Richard Pumicpic of Philippines via R1TKO in Dubai, Sound Stage 3, Studio City.

The experienced Filipino drops in his record to 23-13- 4, while Lamptey will rise in the rankings, after the 10 Round Super Featherweight scheduled fight.

The fight was a co-main event to Dicken vs Sosa IBO Featherweight World Championship event promoted by Disrupt Promotions.

Before the fight Alfred Lamptey said he will certainly win to make the people of Bukom and Ghana proud, because they believe in him and he also believes in himself.

His trainer Ebenezer Adjei alias Coach Killa predicted before the fight that Alfred ‘Bukom Bomber’ Lamptey will knock out his Philippines opponent Richard Pumicpic.

Lamptey won the 2021Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Boxer of the year, and he is seen as the next best thing to happen to Ghana Boxing.

He holds the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Ghana Super Feather title, WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight title, WBO Youth Super Featherweight belt, Universal Boxing Organization African Featherweight title and West African Boxing Union Super Featherweight belt.

Experienced Ghanaian referee/judge, Erasmus Owoo called a total of 6 fights on the #DickensSosa show presented by Disrupt Boxing in Dubai, refereeing 3 and judging 3 others.

Another Ghanaian, Eric Quarm trained by Lartekwei Lartey of Fit Square Gym suffered a round 4 stoppage loss to Jadier Herrera.