Alfred Lamptey fights Namibian opponent Abraham Ndauendapo on October 30

Ghana’s former national super featherweight champion Alfred Lamptey (11-0, 9 KOs) will travel to Tanzania to meet Abraham Ndauendapo, a former IBF Continental Champion from Namibian on September 30.

Mr.Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, manager of the 20-year-old Lamptey told Yours Truly his ward will fight in a contest which will prepare him for a championship bout in December.

Lamptey, the West African Champion who is popularly known as the ‘Bukom Bomber’ scored a second-round technical knockout victory over Success Tetteh in a recent bout, after no action in the ring for over eight months.

Mr Ntianoah Boakye said the up comig fight is to prepare Lamptey and keep him in shape and focussed.

The multi titlist at a young age is capable of getting in the IBF ratings, if he wins the championship fight in December.

His trainer, Coach Killer and Eben Adjei revealed that the might camp in South Africa before going for thr fight.

He said Lamptey is hungry and ready to face the big boys in his division.