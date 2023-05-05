Alfred Lamptey outclasses Kakololo to make statement for bigger stages

Ghanaian Super Featherweight boxer, Alfred Lamptey put up a classic performance to defeat Namibian, Nathan Kakololo by a unanimous decision at the Idrowhyt Events Centre last Sunday.

It was the Night of the Stars Boxing Show and Lamptey was one of the star boxers on the show.

He said after the bout that he was ready to face any contender in the world ranking.

Undefeated Lamptey (12-0) thanked Box Office Promotions for the opportunities offered him and steady plans to reach the limelight.

He noted that Kakololo was a good boxer who also put up a good show.

Also known as Show Time and Bukom Bomber, he was SWAG Boxer of the year and held many titles.

He trained recently at a South African gym with Coach Eben Adjei and believes the change in environment and strategies was worthwhile and inspiring.

“I thank my manager and all the support offered towards the future. I believe in myself, I am a boxing champion, the only thing I can do is to box and I want to be the best in my class” he said.

The Night of the Stars Boxing Show saw John Laryea defeating Solomon Martey via a TKO in round 6, Jacob Tetteh Laryea beat Emmanuel Quaye in the battle of the Chorkor boxers to claim the West African Super Welterweight title, while Daniel Gorsh overcame Michael Tagoe after they had gone the distance.

Bronx Boxing Promotions, Box Office Sports and Cabic Promotions partnered to put up the programme which was well attended.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, local manager of Lamptey promised to give fans of the aspiring world champion more chances to get to the Dreamland.

Mr. Jingles of Idrowhyt Events Centre and Cabic Promotions commended the boxers for putting up good display and the fans who comported themselves well.