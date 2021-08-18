Alfred Lamptey Predicts KO Victory Over Kayumba

Ghana’s Alfred Lamptey aka ‘Bukom Bomber’ who holds the West African Super Featherweight title has promised to knock out Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba when the meet on September 4, 2021 for the WBO Youth World and WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight Championship.

Speaking a the Press Lunch of the bout at the MultiChoice office in Accra, he thanked Box Office Promotions for the opportunity and the Black Panthers Gym members and coaches for preparing him towards the fight.

He also thanked his sponsors Ashfoam Ghana and Lucozade, and asked boxing fans to come to the Bukom Boxing Arena on time as he will not waste time to go the full rounds.

“I will knock out Iddi Kayumba, so I want all the boxing fans to come early to see how I will do it. I promise to go on to win the world titles and lift high the flag of Ghana” he said.

Ace promoter, Alex Ntiamoah’s Box Office Sports Promotions is staging the “Journey To Conquest” show on September 4th at the Bukom Boxing Arena with support from the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, GIPC, Ashfoam Ghana, Truth Marketing and DSTV who are going to beam it live in over 30 countries.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Neeqquye said “the new” WBO Youth World and World Boxing Council Youth World Silver Super Featherweight Champion belts have to stay in Ghana, so the Authority will ensure that there is a good fight with maximum security .

The Supervisor for the bout, former GBA President, Mr. Samir Captan prayed for an exciting fight and advised Lamptey to dream big, deliver in the ring and excel as Tanzanian boxers are not push overs.

CEO of DSTV Ghana (MultiChoice Africa), Mr. Alex Okyere expressed joy to be part of another historic moment and reaffirmed commitment to Box Office, one of the best boxing promoters in Africa. He assured the sports fans will enjoy the bout and others including football and entertainment on their channels.

Coach Eben Adjei aka ‘ Killer’ said they have prepared well for the Championship and will keep the two titles in Ghana.

Iddi Mustafa Ally Said alias Kayumba is a 23 year old southpaw, a nationality of Tanzania with 13 wins, 3 loses and 2 draws in 18 fights, while Alfred Lamptey, 19 who is also called ‘Show Time’ has won all his eight fights.

Fight fans will pay 30ghc, 100ghc and 200ghc for General, VIP and VVIP respectively to watch the bout live.