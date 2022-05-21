Alfred Lamptey targets IBF Continental Africa Super Featherweight Title

SWAG pro boxer of the year 2021 award winner, Alfred ‘Bukom Bomber’ Lamptey is looking forward to claim his 5th title when he meets Muksini Swalehe of Tanzania.

The Box Office Sports Promotions bout comes up at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 10.

Muksini Swalehe (9-1-1, 1 KO) believes he can take the IBF Continental Africa super featherweight title, but 20 year old Lamptey (10- 0-0) has different ideas and strategies.