Alfred Nii Ashie Kotey calls for more investment into boxing

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Hon. Alfred Nii Ashie Kotey who witnessed the signing of three young boxers of the Bronx Boxing Gym by Kurrency Boxing Management last Monday has called for more investment into the pugilistic sport.

He said Boxing is the main sporting business of the people of Accra, and like any other business there is the need for investment to reap better results.

He commended the boxers who have won titles and urged them to train very hard to retain and also venture to move higher to the world ranks.

Nii Ashie Kotey who has trained as a boxer in his youth advised the newly signed boxers to be disciplined, and respect their coaches if they want to reach far in the game.

He hinted that the secret to greatness is humility and urged them to take training very serious.

He commended the organisers of the Ghana Boxing League, but was optimistic that more can be done by other promoters if they partner for big promotions.

Coach Carl Lokko thanked Hon. Kotey for joining the boxers to celebrate.

He also cautioned the boxers not to be complecent, but work hard to retain and maintain the standards.