Alfred ‘Show Time’ Lamptey to thrill on Night of the Stars Bill

Sensational world title aspirant, Alfred Lamptey (11-0-0) is one of the boxers on the bill for the Night of the Stars scheduled for the Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman on Sunday April 30th.

Also called the Bukom Bomber with a sizeable support base, he just returned from a training tour in South Africa together with his coach, Ebenezer Adjei aka Coach Killer and they are eager to show their new skills and punching power.

He faces tough Namibian Nathan Kakololo who has a reputation and record (14-5-1). This fight will really test Lamptey and his readiness for big bouts coming up.

“I want my fans to come very early, because this fight will finish on time” he assured.

According to CEO of Box Office Promotions, Mr. Alexander Ntiamoah Boakye, the fight is to prepare Lamptey to his next move which is towards the world title.

He said the titles are many so they can go for WBC, IBF, WBO or WBA depending on availability and vacancy.

“My boy is ready to face the big boys at the World level, we are maturing steadily and gradually, we are coming and we will give Ghana a world title ” he told Yours Truly.

On the Night of the Stars Boxing Show are crack rising stars like John Laryea versus Solomon Martey for the WBO Africa Featherweight Championship, Michael Decardi Nelson against a Nigerian, clash of the Chorkor boxers, Daniel Salasi Gorsh versus Michael Tagoe and more

There is also entertainment by some top musicians and celebrities appearing as well as traditional leaders and politicians.

The rates are 100ghc for VIP, 50ghc for Ring Side and 20ghc for Popular Stand.

The Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman is the place to be on Sunday night, and the Weigh In on Saturday morning at the same venue.