Alfred Tuah-Yeboah Clears Confusion Over Akufo-Addo’s Presidential Pardon

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, has provided clarification on the confusion surrounding the presidential pardon granted by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 6.

The pardon, which involved the release of eleven prisoners just a day before Akufo-Addo’s tenure ended, had led to public speculation about whether it was a unilateral decision by the president.

In a recent interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Tuah-Yeboah explained that the pardon was not a direct presidential decision but the outcome of consultations with the Council of State. He emphasized that the letter circulated, which contained details about the potential pardon, was part of an ongoing process and not a final decree.

“The President consulted the Council of State, and at the end of the day, a decision was taken that these people should not be pardoned,” Tuah-Yeboah said, adding that the letter containing this information had been leaked and misinterpreted by the public. According to him, the premature conclusion drawn from the leaked document had led many, including media outlets, to mistakenly believe that the pardon had already been granted.

The confusion was exacerbated by the timing of the pardon, which took place shortly before Akufo-Addo’s term ended. The decision to exercise the prerogative of mercy, as per Article 72(1) of the Constitution, was intended to grant clemency to the selected prisoners after reviewing factors such as their health conditions and the length of their sentences. This list was eventually made public, confirming that the pardon had been officially granted.

Tuah-Yeboah’s comments aim to clear up the miscommunication and underline the importance of accurately interpreting legal and procedural steps in matters of this nature.