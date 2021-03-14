Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday held talks in capital Algiers with visiting Malian President Bah N’Daw.

The bilateral ties and the process of peace and reconciliation agreement in Mali were on the top agenda of this meeting.

N’Daw kicked off on Saturday a working visit to Algeria to discuss ways to boost fraternal ties “at the service of the common interests,” read a statement by Algeria’s President Office.

Algeria has been contributing since 1991 in the international efforts aiming at restoring peace and settling financial crisis in Mali. It also chairs the Monitoring Committee of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali.

Earlier in March, Tebboune denied reports about the North African nation willing to send troops to Mali to participate in peacekeeping operations.

“We will maintain our expansion in Africa and outside Africa, but we will not send our soldiers to Mali,” he said.