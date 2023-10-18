Algeria condemns Israel’s “deliberate” strike on Gaza hospital

Algeria on Wednesday condemned the “deliberate” strike carried out by Israel on a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, said the president’s office.

“Algeria condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip by the occupying forces, causing hundreds of casualties and multiple injuries among Palestinian children,” it said in a statement.

In response to this attack, Algeria “calls on the international community, humanitarian organizations and global conscience to immediately intervene to stop these barbaric acts that violate international humanitarian law and the most basic human values,” it said.

The attacked Al Ahli Arab Hospital was operational, with patients, health and care givers, and internally displaced people sheltering there, according to the World Health Organization.

The Gaza-based health ministry said the airstrikes were carried out by Israel, while the Israeli military said the Islamic Jihad organization is responsible for the “failed shooting” that targeted Israel.