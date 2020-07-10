Algeria implemented new measures to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 that will take effect from Friday.

Algerian national television ENTV announced on Friday that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made a decision to implement these measures on Thursday night after chairing a working session amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in several provinces.

These measures include suspending road traffic to and from 29 provinces for one week, as well as public and private transport during weekends in the 29 provinces, disinfecting streets and markets several times a day, and establishing a special insurance for all public health personnel.

The president expressed his concern over the increasing cases, which led to huge pressure on health facilities in some provinces and has caused an impact on the quality of patient care.

He added that the measures should be implemented with more relevant explanations through local radios to make citizens aware of the dangers of not respecting distancing rules and preventive measures.

As of July 9, Algeria has reported a total of 17,804 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 988 deaths. Algeria has resumed economic and commercial activities since June 7 as part of the efforts to return to normal life.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A Chinese medical expert team arrived in Algeria on May 14 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus, through sharing China’s experiences in controlling its spread.

