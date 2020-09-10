Algeria on Wednesday reported 278 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new fatalities, bringing the total infections to 47,216 and the death toll to 1,581, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

It is the lowest daily infection increase since June 29, according to the ministry statement.

Meanwhile, 196 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 33,379.

Algeria has been resuming economic and commercial activities since June 7 as part of its efforts to return to normal life.

On Feb. 25, Algeria recorded its first infection with COVID-19.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early February, Algeria sent medical donations to help China combat the coronavirus. In return, China has sent two batches of medical aid to Algeria on March 27 and April 15 respectively.

A Chinese medical team arrived in Algeria on May 14 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus by sharing China’s experience in curbing the spread of the contagious disease.