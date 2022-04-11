Algeria Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

By
News Desk
-
0

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Algeria – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Algeria’s MNOs criticised for poor quality of service

Algeria’s telcos have been slow to develop their mobile broadband capabilities, having relied on 3G for some years longer than necessary before committing to investments in LTE. Once LTE services were launched in September 2016, services quickly reached all 48 provinces. However, within the provinces access to LTE was patchy, and where it was available the service quality has been poor.

As a consequence, the regulator has repeatedly warned or fined the MNOs for failing to adhere to their licence obligations regarding network reach and service quality. To help the MNOs adhere to their targets, the regulator has also issued them with additional spectrum, including spectrum in the 71-76GHz and 81-86GHz ranges in February 2020, additional spectrum in August 2020, and more spectrum still in April 2021 (in the 2300MHz band). Despite this, in the following October the MNOs were again warned by the regulator concerning breaches of some of their licence obligations.

Additional bandwidth made available from the ORVAL submarine system has helped the MNOs since the beginning of 2021. More bandwidth is to be made available during the next few years from the Blue-Raman and Africa-1 cables, which should also help reduce access costs to end users.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

  • Market characteristics
  • Market Leaders
  • Market Challengers
  • Market Emergents
  • TMI vs GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

  • Economic considerations and responses
  • Subscribers
  • Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

  • Historical overview
  • Market analysis

Regulatory environment

  • Regulatory authority
  • Fixed-line developments
  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Market analysis
  • Mobile statistics
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Major mobile operators
  • Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

  • E-learning
  • E-health
  • E-government
  • E-payments

Fixed network operators

  • Algerie Telecom
  • Lacom (CAT, defunct)

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • Overview of the national telecom network
  • International infrastructure
  • Smart infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

  • Algerie Telecom (Mobilis)
  • Optimum Telecom Algerie (Djezzy)
  • Wataniya Telecom (Nedjema, Ooredoo)
  • Djaweb
  • EEPAD
  • Swan Informatique
  • IcosNet
  • Smart link Communication

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0kbno

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News