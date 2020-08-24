Algeria will organize a referendum on the new constitution on November 1, the presidency announced in a statement on Monday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune set the date of the referendum after consultations with concerned parties, according to the statement.

The Algerian presidency last May presented to political parties a preliminary draft to amend the constitution.

According to a previous presidential statement, the draft constitution is related to basic rights and public freedoms, strengthening the separation and balance of powers, transparency, preventing and combating corruption and the independent national authority for elections.

The most important proposals put forward by the draft amendment to the constitution include limiting the presidential term to two terms only and creating a vice president position appointed by the president.

Last January, Tebboune appointed a committee to prepare a draft of the new constitution.