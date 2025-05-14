Algeria to Welcome African Housing Leaders for Key Development Bank Summit

Algiers will host Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s 44th Annual General Meeting from July 15-17, 2025, marking a pivotal gathering for Africa’s affordable housing sector.

The event comes as the continent faces an estimated 50 million housing unit deficit, with urbanization rates outpacing residential construction across most member states.

Under the theme “Housing Sector Financial Sustainability Amid Global Turbulence,” housing and finance ministers from 44 African nations will join private developers and multilateral lenders to address systemic barriers to shelter access. The agenda spotlights innovative financing models, including green housing bonds and public-private partnerships, to bridge Africa’s estimated $1.4 trillion housing investment gap by 2030.

“This convening builds on Algeria’s strategic role in our institutional evolution,” noted Thierno-Habib Hann, CEO of the pan-African development bank. The North African country previously hosted the 2023 session that transformed the organization into a full-fledged development bank with expanded financing capabilities.

Technical sessions will explore climate-resilient construction materials, digital mortgage platforms, and slum upgrading initiatives. A dedicated investment showcase aims to connect viable housing projects with institutional capital, particularly for fast-urbanizing secondary cities where 60% of Africa’s population growth is projected by 2050.

Established in 1981, Shelter Afrique has financed over 20,000 housing units annually through its four business lines. The Algiers summit is expected to ratify new risk-sharing facilities to mobilize private capital for large-scale affordable housing projects. With African cities adding 40,000 new residents daily, the outcomes could significantly influence urban development trajectories across the continent’s 54 nations.