Algeria, Tunisia Record Vital Wins, Ghana And Nigeria In Stalemate

The first leg encounter of the Africa play-off qualifiers for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup witnessed some shocking and thrilling results in all five matches played.

Tunisia grabbed a crucial away win in Bamako as they stunned Mali, courtesy an own goal by Moussa Sissako in the 36th minute of the encounter.

The Malians were reduced to 10 men after Sissako was sent off with the home struggling to pull parity thereafter with the Carthage Eagles holding to secure the advantage.

Another shock win in the first leg of the playoffs was Algeria’s 1-0 win against Cameroon in Douala after Islam Slimani scored on the stroke of halftime.

The home side tried their best to get back into the game, but the Desert Foxes held on to secure a crucial advantage heading into the second leg in Bilda.

Morocco secured a vital draw away in Kinshasa as they held Democratic Republic of Congo in a 1-1 draw.

Yoane Wissa gave the home side the lead in the 12th minute but a late equalizer from Tarik Tissiudali ensured Morocco secured a good result going into the second leg in Casablanca.

The Pharaohs of Egypt secured a slim advantage over Senegal after a 1-0 victory in Cairo.

An own goal by Saliou Cisse proved goal as the reigning African Chamions succumbed to a defeat.

The highly anticipated West African derby between Ghana and Nigeria ended a goalless stalemate.

The enthralling spectacle witness some nervy moments especially after the Referee overturned a penalty awarded the Super Eagles as we head into a winner takes all in the second leg encounter in Abuja four days later.

Scores at a glance:

Accra: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

Cairo: Egypt 1-0 Senegal

Kinshasha: DR Congo 1-1 Morroco

Bamako: Mali 0-1 Tunisia

Douala: Cameroon 0-1 Algeria