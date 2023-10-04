Algeria, Tunisia sign numerous cooperation agreement

Algeria and Tunisia signed 26 agreements across various sectors during Wednesday’s 22nd Grand Joint Commission for Cooperation in the Algerian capital.

Co-chaired by Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane and his Tunisian counterpart Ahmed Hachani, the agreements covered energy, industry, trade, transportation, tourism and investment and included a memorandum of understanding, to establish a bilateral committee for border area development.

Benabderrahmane underscored both countries’ determination to diversify bilateral cooperation, urging the adoption of a detailed roadmap for monitoring cooperation and strict implementation of the signed agreements.

For his part, Hachani highlighted the importance of achieving a strategic partnership in the face of global changes, praising the historical Algerian-Tunisian relations.

He also encouraged Algerian entrepreneurs to invest in Tunisia, particularly in energy, renewable resources, automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and tourism.