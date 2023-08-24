Algerian FM in West Africa to speak on Niger crisis

Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf on Wednesday began his working visits to Nigeria, Benin, and Ghana in an effort to address the crisis in Niger, according to a statement from the ministry.

Attaf will discuss with his counterparts in the West African countries, which are members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), ways to effectively address the ongoing crisis in Niger and prevent any further escalation of the situation, said the statement.

Attaf will focus on finding a political solution that can safeguard both Niger and the wider region from potential fallout due to escalating tensions, it noted.

A military coup took place on July 26 in Niger, resulting in the ousting of democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum by a faction of military officers.

Following this event, the 15-member ECOWAS announced on August 10 that it has resolved to deploy its standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

The African Union (AU) Commission has suspended Niger from the pan-African bloc until normal constitutional order is restored in the country following the latest military coup.

Abdulsalami Abubakar, a special envoy of the ECOWAS on Niger’s political impasse, announced Tuesday that a diplomatic solution is within reach for the crisis that has gripped the country.

Algeria has expressed its deep regret over the preference for violence over a political solution in Niger, voicing its concern for the region’s stability and emphasis on finding diplomatic means to resolve the conflicts.