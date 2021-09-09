Algerian Gendarmerie Detains 30 Forest Arson Suspects

Thirty people suspected of setting ablaze forests in the north of Algeria were detained, the local en-Nahar broadcaster said, citing the statement of the national gendarmerie.

Based on the investigation conducted, the suspects, seven of whom are members of the movement for the self-determination of Kabylie (MAK), which is labeled as terrorist by Algiers, have a role in wildfires in 14 provinces of Algeria, according to the gendarmerie.

Forest blazes were raging in the mountainous area in Algeria’s north in mid-August and claimed 69 lives.