Alhaji Abdul Yartey dedicates gold medal from IFBB to Christian Atsu

The President of the Ghana Bodybuilding And Fitness Association (GBFA), Alhaji Yartey on Saturday received the IFBB Gold Medal from the President of the IFBB, Dr. Rafael Santonja, during the IFBB West Africa Championship for his outstanding contributions to the International Development Of Bodybuilding, Fitness and a Healthy Lifestyle

He dedicated the award to the late Christian Atsu Twasam.

Yartey who have been re-election during the GBFA recent election was appointed onto the Executive Board of the Africa Bodybuilding Federation during last year’s IFBB Congress in Spain.