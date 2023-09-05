Alhaji Abdulai Pangasur Makes Presentation To National Boxing Teams

Alhaji Abdulai Issaka Pangasur, Managing Director of Freight Consult yesterday made a donation of Mineral Water, Papaya and Vita Milk to the national Boxing teams, the Black Bombers and Black Hitters as they prepare to represent Ghana at the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

The presentation was made on his behalf by his brother, Ibrahim.

The MD of Ghana’s leading logistics and freight forwarding company who is a board member of the. GBF said he loves sports, especially boxing and wants the boxers to feel and know that Ghanaians are behind them.

He advised them to be disciplined and work as a unit supporting each other.

He also made a similar donation to the Black Bombers before they went for last year’s Commonwealth Games where Ghana came with one silver and one bronze.

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President Mr. Bernard Quartey acknowledged the gesture by Ideals Pangasur for supporting the national boxers and coaches financially since he took office in December 2001.

The teams would leave Accra for Dakar on Wednesday for the tournament from September 9 to 15.