Alhaji Grunsah courts Ghanaians’ support for Black Stars ahead of Gabon clash

Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah Founder and bankroller of Ghana Premier League (GPL) side King Babies has urged Ghanaians to continue to have faith in the Black Stars despite their initial loss to Atlas Lions of Morocco in their opening Group C match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The outspoken football administrator said he had the belief that the team would win against Gabon and Comoros to qualify to the next round of the competition.

‘’Insha Allah we are going to win the match tomorrow against Gabon, the last match we didn’t play badly, it was not just our day. Let’s have faith and continue to support them. Come tomorrow, the players would make us proud, we didn’t play bad, it was not just our day,” he said.

He added that although it was painful to lose the first game, Ghanaians have to forget it and support them to win because that is the only team there to represent Ghana in AFCON.

He also argued that the team played well in the first game against the Moroccans but it was unfortunate they could not find the back of the net.