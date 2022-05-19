Alhaji Gruzah Unveils Himself Onto Faisal Bench As Technical Advisor To Win 1-0 Over Wonders

Founder and Bank Roller of Kumasi King Faisal, Alhaji Ahmed Karim Grusah stormed King Faisal bench to act as a technical advisor to help his side win 1-0 over Eleven Wonders.

The controversial football Administrator went onto his team’s technical bench to give instructions to his men when they were leading by one goal in the 80th minute in the match day 29th game of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Grusah without any coaching license thought he could rely on his rich experience for being in the game for so many years will find a panacea to his side.

The Kumasi based club recorded their first win in 10 games to move out of the relegation zone in this week 29 fixture.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdom FM Online