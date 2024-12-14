Alhaji Otito Achuliwor Offers Heartfelt Thanks to Navrongo Supporters Despite Election Loss

Alhaji Otito Achuliwor, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Navrongo Central Constituency, has expressed his deep appreciation to the people of Navrongo for their support during the recently concluded elections.

While the results did not align with his hopes, Achuliwor accepted the outcome with humility and respect for Ghana’s democratic process.

In a heartfelt message, Alhaji Achuliwor began by thanking his supporters for their encouragement, prayers, and dedication throughout the campaign. “Dear People of Navrongo, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your support, prayers, and encouragement throughout this journey,” he stated.

Acknowledging the election results, he said, “While the outcome of the election was not what we expected, I accept it with humility and respect for the democratic process that defines our great nation and for the people who came out to cast their votes on December 7.”

Achuliwor further reflected on his faith, emphasizing that he believes the outcome was part of a divine plan. “I believe that God never makes a mistake, and so the outcome is a precious gift from God. We embrace it, cherish it, and say praise be to God!”

The NPP parliamentary candidate also took the opportunity to congratulate the newly elected Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Hon. Simon Aworigo. “I wish on this occasion to extend my warm congratulations to Hon. Simon Aworigo, MP-elect, on his victory,” he said. “The people of Navrongo have entrusted him with the mandate to lead us for the next four years, and I trust he will work assiduously to serve our constituency well.”

Despite the defeat, Alhaji Achuliwor reiterated his commitment to the development of the constituency. “My commitment to Navrongo remains unwavering,” he affirmed. “My doors will always be open, and I stand ready to offer my support and expertise whenever called upon to contribute to the development of our beloved constituency.”

See below for his full statement;

