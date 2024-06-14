Alhaji Sinare Appointed Chair of NDC’s Zongo Working Committee

The Young Democrats, a vibrant youth wing of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed jubilation over the appointment of Alhaji Said Sinare as the National Chairman of the party’s Zongo Working Committee.

In an official statement released today by their Public Relations Officer, Hon. Japhet Festus Gbede, the group hailed Sinare’s long-standing dedication and leadership within the NDC and the Zongo community.

The appointment of Alhaji Sinare, a former Ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia and founder of Zongo for NDC, has been met with widespread enthusiasm among party members and grassroots supporters alike. The Young Democrats lauded his extensive experience and unwavering commitment, noting his pivotal role in mobilizing support during previous elections, particularly in garnering crucial Muslim votes.

“We are thrilled by Alhaji Sinare’s appointment, which marks a significant milestone in our party’s efforts to strengthen ties with the Zongo communities,” stated Hon. Japhet Festus Gbede. “His leadership will undoubtedly invigorate our campaign efforts and inspire a renewed sense of purpose among our youth and foot soldiers.”

The statement further commended the National Executive Committee led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketia for their foresight in selecting Alhaji Sinare. It underscored the appointment as a testament to the NDC’s commitment to excellence and its resolve to challenge what they described as the “corrupt governance” of the incumbent NPP administration.

Alhaji Sinare’s leadership in the Zongo community has been instrumental in advancing progress and fostering inclusivity. The Young Democrats expressed confidence that his appointment will further solidify the party’s grassroots connections and propel its agenda forward as Ghana approaches the 2024 elections.

The Young Democrats affirmed their steadfast support for Alhaji Sinare and pledged to rally behind his leadership to ensure a successful outcome for the NDC in the upcoming polls.