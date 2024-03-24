Alhaji Sinare Hails Mahama For His ‘Iconic Generosity’

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, has described the free-handedness of former President John Dramani Mahama to humanity as exemplary of the country’s democracy.

According to him, H.E. John Dramani Mahama’s good deeds and enviable achievements for the country over the years are there for all to see.

The former member of parliament for Ayawaso Central constituency and founder of Zongo for NDC, a group to help advocate for Muslims, peace, and development within the Zongos in Ghana, made the observation when the former President led a special delegation of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party to visit him at the Bank of Ghana (BOG) Hospital where the diplomat has been receiving treatment over the past few weeks.

Mr. Sinare, a former National Vice Chairman of the NDC, expressed his eagerness to return to what he described as the ‘political battlefront’ of the 2024 campaign for a resounding victory for the NDC in the December 2024 polls.

The professional investigator was in high spirits during the visit of the former President despite his health condition. He hoped to recover speedily to the campaign grounds for the second coming of H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

The former President wished Alhaji Sinare well and prayed that he would soon be fit to join the party to prosecute this year’s campaign agenda of his beloved party.

Former President Mahama commended the former High Commissioner for his sacrifices and contributions to the party and the country. He expressed optimism that Allah would intervene in his health situation.

Alhaji Sinare thanked the former President and NDC flagbearer for the visit and kind gesture and wished him success in the forthcoming presidential elections.