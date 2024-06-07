Alhaji Sinare Warns Ghanaians Against Trusting Smart Sarpong’s Surveys

Alhaji Said Sinare, former National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised serious concerns about the reliability of survey results conducted by Prof. Smart Sarpong, Director of Research and Innovation at Kumasi Technical University.

Sinare likened accepting Sarpong’s survey results to “committing suicide,” cautioning Ghanaians about the potential dangers of relying on biased data.

Sinare’s skepticism is based on allegations that Prof. Sarpong is aligned with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), leading to doubts about the impartiality of his research. The former Ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of critically evaluating survey findings, especially from sources perceived to have political biases.

In a statement on his official Twitter page, Sinare warned against accepting biased survey results without scrutiny, highlighting the potential for disastrous consequences. He urged Ghanaians to prioritize objective research and critical thinking to make informed decisions rather than relying on politically motivated polls.

Speaking to the media, Sinare also criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent pledges, describing them as a “mockery of democracy” and indicative of incompetent leadership. He questioned the coherence and patriotism of Bawumia’s youth connect tour, labeling it as inconsistent and filled with unsubstantiated claims.

Known as the NDC’s “Zongo President,” Sinare asserted that Dr. Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer, lacks a viable strategy to revive the economy. He pointed to significant economic damage and widespread hardship during the NPP’s tenure, suggesting that Bawumia is out of touch with the challenges faced by Ghanaians.

Ultimately, Sinare cast doubt on Dr. Bawumia’s capability to lead the nation, advocating instead for President John Dramani Mahama as a more suitable choice for leadership in the upcoming December 7th elections.