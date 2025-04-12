Alhaji Toyiba Mahama Touted as Key Figure to Bolster Party Base in Upper West

As Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for the 2028 general elections, voices within the party’s Upper West Region branch are rallying behind Alhaji Toyiba Mahama, a long-standing member, as the ideal chairman to reinvigorate its grassroots support.

Supporters argue his decades of service, resilience through electoral setbacks, and proven mobilization skills position him as a critical asset for the party’s revival in the region.

Alhaji Toyiba Mahama, a veteran NPP figure, has contested the regional chairmanship three times unsuccessively but remains a central figure in the party’s activities. Despite these losses, his commitment has not wavered.

He played a pivotal role in campaigning for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, and supported parliamentary candidates across the Upper West Region during the last election cycle. His efforts, supporters claim, helped consolidate the party’s presence in an area traditionally seen as a stronghold for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Described by allies as a “patron” of the NPP in Upper West, Alhaji Toyiba is credited with deepening the party’s outreach through stakeholder engagement and grassroots initiatives. Suleman M. Baako, a youth activist and vocal supporter, praised his “strategic insight and tireless devotion,” noting his ability to unify party faithful and amplify the NPP’s agenda. “His leadership can spark the revival the party needs,” Baako stated in a public endorsement.

The Upper West Region has historically leaned toward the NDC, with the NPP struggling to secure parliamentary seats or dominant vote shares. In the 2020 elections, the NDC won all 11 parliamentary seats in the region, though the NPP saw marginal gains in presidential votes. Alhaji Toyiba’s proponents argue that his localized influence and understanding of the region’s socio-political dynamics could help bridge this gap, particularly in mobilizing youth and traditional leaders.

With the NPP aiming to break the NDC’s stronghold in northern Ghana, figures like Alhaji Toyiba Mahama are seen as vital to crafting a resonant message. His supporters emphasize his “visionary outlook” and belief in the party’s capacity to drive development in the region, which lags in infrastructure and economic opportunities compared to southern counterparts.

Alhaji Toyiba’s potential leadership bid underscores the NPP’s broader strategy to strengthen grassroots networks ahead of 2028. His persistence mirrors the party’s need to retain loyalists who can navigate complex regional politics. However, his previous electoral defeats raise questions about broader voter appeal, highlighting the challenge of converting dedication into electoral success.

The NPP’s ability to address local concerns—such as job creation, education, and agriculture—will likely determine whether figures like Alhaji Toyiba can translate party loyalty into tangible gains.