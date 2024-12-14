Alhassan Suhuyini Attributes NPP’s Election Defeat to Poor Governance and Public Discontent

Alhassan Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, has attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the recent elections to their poor governance, which he claims provoked widespread anger among Ghanaians.

In the December 7 elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, now president-elect John Dramani Mahama, secured a resounding victory. Mahama garnered over six million votes, while the NPP’s candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, earned just over four million votes. The NDC also claimed a majority in Parliament with over 180 seats.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, Suhuyini stressed that the NPP’s governance fell short of expectations, sparking discontent among the electorate. He argued that the dissatisfaction stemmed from a series of missteps and ineffective leadership that angered voters.

However, despite the resounding victory, Suhuyini called on the NDC to shift focus from celebration to responsibility. He noted that the scale of the win should not overshadow the immense expectations that now rest on Mahama’s shoulders and those of the NDC.

“It is a victory that requires reflection,” Suhuyini said. “The funfair should be over by now. We need to understand the level of responsibility that has been placed on His Excellency the President’s shoulders, and by extension the shoulders of the NDC. The margin of victory should not let us lose sight of the fact that expectation is also that high.”

Suhuyini acknowledged the NPP’s failures during its time in office, noting that their leadership style alienated many citizens. He attributed the NDC’s success in part to the frustration felt by the public, which, he said, was reflected in the overwhelming support for the opposition.