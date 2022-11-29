Alhassan Yakubu-Tali is new MD for ADB PLC

Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) has appointed Mr. Alhassan Yakubu-Tali as its new Managing Director, effective 1st December 2022.

His appointment follows a successful approval by shareholders as well as regulatory approval received from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) respectively, after the retirement of Dr. John Kofi Mensah whose tenure ends on the 30th November 2022.

A statement signed by Mr Selorm Amevor, Head of Marketing and Communications and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said he was a seasoned investment banker with over 20 years of international experience.

It said Mr. Yakubu-Tali until his appointment, served as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank for the past five years as a result oriented professional with exceptional skills in people management, developing new businesses, and risk management and adaptable to new organisational culture.

He had oversight responsibility over the Bank’s Business Banking, Agribusiness and Operations Divisions as well as the 87 retail outlets of the Bank.

The statement said he was principally in charge of the Bank’s Business units and was responsible for the operational performance, driving and implementing a strict performance culture in the Bank as well as providing support to the Managing Director to create an environment that promoted staff commitment to the organisational vision, mission and strategy.

“Mr. Yakubu-Tali holds a Business Administration and MBA (Marketing) from the City University, Bellevue, USA (Frankfurt Campus); Diploma 1 & 2 (Business Administration) from West London College, London.

“He currently serves on the Boards of Agridev Limited, the Forestry Plantation Development Fund Management and the Cotton Development Authority”.

It said as a Deputy Managing Director and Chairman of the Bank’s Strategy Implementation Committee, Mr. Yakubu-Tali comes on board the position of Managing Director with first-hand knowledge of the Bank’s trajectory and is expected to lead the next phase of the Bank’s growth.

Commenting on the appointment, the ADB Board Chairman, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, congratulated Alhaji Yakubu-Tali on his new appointment.

“On behalf of the Board, we wish to congratulate Mr. Yakubu-Tali on his appointment and also assure him of our support, having been the Deputy Managing Director for the past five years, we are optimistic he will lead the Bank to higher heights” he said.

Mr. Yakubu-Tali, according to the statement expressed his appreciation to shareholders and the Board “I wish to thank all our shareholders and the Board of Directors for this opportunity to serve as Managing Director and thank my immediate predecessor, Dr. John Kofi Mensah for leading the team to position the Bank better than it was in 2016.”

“I look forward to a more fruitful working relationship between the Board, Management and Staff to ensure we position our Bank as the best Bank in Agribusiness financing and most customer focused Bank in the country” he said.