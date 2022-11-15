Ali Adolf, Acting Northern Regional NDC Chairman re-elected

Ali Adolf, the acting Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been re-elected Regional Chairman to serve a four-year term.

He was appointed the acting Chairman in August this year, following the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, who was the Chairman.

He polled 247 votes out of 611 to defeat Godfred Wumbei Apasinaba who polled 236 votes, and two others during the NDC Northern Regional executives’ elections, which was held at a conference in Tamale.

However, Godfred Wumbei Apasinaba who lost by 11 votes to the acting Chairman protested the results, calling for fresh election.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that Godfred’s polling agent assured him of victory during the counting, thereby making him agitated when the result was later to be otherwise.

The other two contestants for the chair were Hassan Rufai Vellim, the incumbent Vice-Chairman and Farouk Umar, who polled 93 and 9 votes, respectively.

Abdul Hamid Alhassan and Alhassan Abdul Mumin Fuseini polled 191 and 150 votes to win the two Vice-Chairmen seats over Alhaji Imoro Yakubu Kakpagu, Yakubu Yushawu , Tanko Maida and Zakariya Sulemana who polled 102 votes, 32 votes, 80 votes, and 35 votes in that order.

Mohammed Abdul Salam, the incumbent Secretary retained his position with 298 votes against Dr Wumbei Abukari, his only challenger who got 261 votes.

Ziblim Saaka also polled 356 votes to retain the Deputy Secretary position, beating Abu Takoro who polled 154 votes and Ibrahim A.S Malam who polled 80 votes.

Mohammed Zacious was elected the Deputy Organizer with 224 votes, giving him a wide margin to defeat Abdallah Inusah, Nuhu Fuseini, Musah Tahiru, Abdul Hamid Salman Faris and Abdulai Abdul Rafik who polled 105 votes, 65 votes, 74 votes, 71 votes and 53 votes in that order.

Abubakari Abdullah Baba Zee, Hajia Shamima Yakubu and Jemila Amadu retained their Organizer, Treasurer and Zongo Caucus Coordinator positions

Suhuyini M.S Yaalana won the Deputy Treasurer position while Sulemana Mahamadu and Abdulai Safian won the Communications Officer and Deputy Communications Officer positions, respectively.