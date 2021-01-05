The Ali Royals Female Football club has been inaugurated with a baptism of fire as they were taught the rudiments and techniques as well as tactics in the game at the Ebubonku Community Football Field aka Bonkus Park on Sunday.

Some Special Guests who attended the event were Chairperson and Robert Otieku Dancun (RFA Chairman – Central Region.

Others are Thomas Ewudzi Zito ( District FA Chairman – Cape Coast Metropolitan), Saliki Alhassan Ibrahim (Amisano Muslims ), Saliki Ali Ibrahim (Ebubonku Muslims), Joe Carr (Former Kotoko, Dwarfs and Black Stars Goalkeeper) and other stars.

In the special launching cup football match Zenith Pathways Girls beat Ali Royals Girls 3-1 to lifted the trophy.

MS. Theresa Ackon Cobbina later advised the young female footballers to be disciplines and obey their coaches.

Ali Yakubu, the founder and chairman said the NGO which was formed in 2015, and having a female team promotes gender, and their aim is to groom talented kids in sports to become future champions and stars.

He said their foundation is into football and surfing and their aim is to contribute to kids who love to combine education and sports in the Cape Coast North Municipality .

“We organize sporting events and our activities is mainly focused on children” he expressed.

He appealed to institutions who love to see the kids of Ghana to grow to become super stars to contribute to their Academy, noting that the future of Ghana Sports is feminine.

Ali Yakubu who is also technical head of Soccer Intellectuals thanked parents and guardians who believe in his vision and support their children to combine education and sports.

He promised that Ali Royals Girls will revenge the win by Zenith Pathways Girls at the right time.